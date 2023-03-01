Shivani Rangole and Virajas Kulkarni are among the most adorable couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. The audience loves their chemistry. On Tuesday, on the occasion of Virajas’ birthday, Shivani posted a cute video on her official Instagram handle. Currently, the video is going viral on social media. In the video, the duo was seen in their casual avatar.

Virajas was seen wearing a blue and red checked shirt, which he paired with blue denim. On the other hand, Shivani was seen in a white printed t-shirt, which she layered with a white and green striped shirt and teamed with blue denim. The couple was seen sitting on a couch and talking to each other.

Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, “Happy Birthday Virajas! Here’s to finishing each other sentences and food plates! So happy to have been a part of your journey from Anthema, your first play to Victoria, your directorial debut! This is your year! Stay awesome."

Watch the video here:

Seeing the video fans showered good wishes for Virajas in the comment section.

The lovebirds announced their engagement on January 6, 2022. Later in the same year on May 3, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Shivani Rangole and Virajas Kulkarni tied the nuptial knot in a private ceremony in Pune. Their wedding was attended by their most beloved friends and family members. The wedding was conducted in a very traditional manner in full Marathi style.

On the work front, Shivani Rangole made her acting debut in 2013 with Zee Marathi popular drama series Shejari Shejari Pakke Shejari. She also made her film debut in the same year with Chintoo 2: Chittarkatha Khajinyachi. She has also appeared in movies like Double Seat and Phuntroo. In addition, Shivani has appeared in three plays including Welcome Zindagi, Anathema, and Jhulta Pool.

On the other hand, Virajas Kulkarni made his acting debut with the film Hostel Days in 2018. In the same year, he also appeared in director Sapna Joshi’s movie Madhuri. He was last seen in the Marathi show Majha Hoshil Na alongside Gautami Deshpande.

