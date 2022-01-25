On Wedding Rumours, Actor Tamannah Bhatia's Clear Statement, 'Want to Focus on Career'

Not a single B-town leading lady has not been dogged by dating and marriage rumours. Tollywood beauty Tamannah Bhatia is no exception. She has battled rumours of her marriage for quite a while, despite coming out with a strong statement against such whispers. Back in 2018, the actor had slammed rumour mongers and categorically denied that she had any plans to get hitched.

Now, she is faced with a similar challenge again. In the last few days, rumours of her marriage have been circulating on the internet. She has denied it again, like before.

“I’m not in the mood to get married right now," she said. “My career is going great right now, and I want to focus on my career." Tamanna has completed two movies in Telugu, including Bholaa Shankar, where the Baahubali actor is paired with Chiranjeevi.

According to reports, Bholaa Shankar is the Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Vedalam. Apart from this, she has also signed two Kannada films. Besides, her Hindi movie Plan A Plan B is also waiting for release. Her last film that hit theatres was in 2019.

In 2021, Tamannah starred in the web series November Story and plans to do a few more of them this year. Although she has no Tamil movies lined up at the moment, reports say that she will have a Tamil movie soon.

Back in 2020, some websites reported that she was dating Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq. However, she strongly denied the report which was published on Pinkvilla and the rumours died down soon after.

