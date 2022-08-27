Onam 2022: From Ottu to Gold, Malayalam Movies You Can Watch This Festive Season

ONAM 2022 MOVIES: Onam, the annual Hindu harvest festival celebrated in Kerala, is around the corner. The 10-day-long festival marks the homecoming of Mahabali, a mythical King whose reign was considered a golden era in the history of Kerala. Onam is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm and this year it will begin on August 30 and will conclude on September 8. After enjoying the delicious sadhya, you can look forward to watching these movies that are slated to hit on the big screens this year during this festive season.

ALSO READ: Onam 2022: All About Kerala’s 10-day Harvest Festival That Marks the Arrival of King Mahabali

Advertisement

Ottu

The Malayalam and Tamil bi-lingual film is all set for its theatrical release on September 2. The action-thriller narrates the story of a road trip of two friends that unravels a lot of secrets. The film has Kunchacko Boban and Arvind Swami in the lead roles. Apart from them it also has Jackie Shroff, Eesha Rebba, Jinse Baskar, and Aneesh Gopal in pivotal roles. It has been helmed by Theevandi director Fellini TP. Ottu is a Malayalam movie, while the Tamil title of the film is Rendagam.

IN PICS: Onam 2022: Date, History, Significance and How Kerala Celebrates Its 10-day Harvest Festival

Palthu Janwar

Advertisement

The comedy-drama film features Basil Joseph as the lead. The film is directed by debutant Sangeet P Rajan and also stars Dileesh Pothan, Johnny Antony and Indrans in supporting roles. It has been bankrolled by Bhavana Studios however the official release date has not been shared by the makers but is set to hit the theatres this Onam.

IN PICS: Onam Pookalam Designs: Beautiful and Simple Rangoli Designs With Flowers for Onam 2022

Advertisement

Gold

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren’s upcoming film Gold starring Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for its release on September 8. The bi-lingual film has been touted to be an action-comedy, which has been written, directed and edited by Preman director. The film also has Ajmal Ameer, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar and Chemban Vinod Jose in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Pathonpatham Noottandu

Vinayan’s directorial revolves around the life of fiery Ezhava chieftain Arattupuzha Velayudha in Kerala and also will show the lifestyle of the people of the 19th century in Kerala. The social reformer fought against the caste oppressions by the upper classes prevalent at that time. The socio-periodic drama will have it pan release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages apart from on Malayalam on September 8.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here