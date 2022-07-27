'One Last Love Story, One For Ages': Dulquer Salmaan on His Next Sita Ramam

The trailer of the upcoming Telugu film Sita Ramam was released following a trailer launch event on Monday. The event was attended by lead actors, Rashmika Mandanna and Dulquer Salmaan. The film has been written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. During the launch event, Dulquer revealed that the film would be his last romantic film.

Dulqueer said that he has been thinking that he should not do romantic movies anymore as he has been called a romantic hero. “When Hanu sir came to me with this story, I couldn’t refuse," he added.

He continued and said that the story of the film is so beautiful and classic that he could not refuse, “This story was so beautiful, so amazing and so epic, so timeless and so classic, I was like, ‘ok, one last romantic movie,’" He said. Dulquer called his film, “One last love story, one for the ages."

Rashmika Mandanna, who is playing a cameo role as a character named Afreen, a Kashmiri Muslim, said that she was initially very nervous when she was offered the role. The Pushpa actress also said that a beautiful love story like Sita Ramam needed a wonderful narration and she became the narrator. She also hoped that she did justice to her role and the audience would also like her character and the epic love story by Hanu Raghavapudi.

Mrunal Thakur is making her Telugu debut with Sita Ramam. Other than the leads, the film also features Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles. The romantic drama revolves around a 1960 love story of a soldier and his lady love against the backdrop of war.

The film is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie is being presented by Vyjayanthi. This much-awaited drama is slated for its theatrical release on August 05.

