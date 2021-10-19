One Mic Stand 2: Here’s What Chetan Bhagat Says About Doing Standup Comedy

Author Chetan Bhagat is among the five celebrities who will be part of the second season of ‘One Mic Stand’. The show that will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video will see a diverse range of personalities showing their comic skills. Apart from Chetan, the upcoming season of the show will see filmmaker Karan Johar, actor and entrepreneur Sunny Leone, rapper Raftaar and journalist Faye D’Souza performing stand-up comedy for the first time. They will be trained by top comedians to perform stand-up comedy for the very first time.

The trailer of One Mic Stand Season 2 has been released by Amazon Prime Video. The trailer released on October 15 has garnered over 7.2 million views on Youtube.

Several books authored by Chetan Bhagat have inspired many successful Bollywood films, including 3 Idiots, Hello, Kai Po Che, Two States and Half Girlfriend. Chetan has a huge fan following among the youth. His fans are waiting to see him doing standup comedy.

While talking to the Hindustan, a leading Hindi daily, Chetan opened up about his experience of performing stand-up comedy. He shared that while performing stand up he realized the difference between ‘writing and performing’.

“After doing One Mic Stand 2, I realized the vast difference between writing and performing," he said.

Commenting on the art of standup comedy, he said, “Cracking jokes on yourself and people laughing at it I believe is better than them ridiculing you."

The second season of the popular standup comedy show One Mic Stand will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 22. Comedian Sapan Verma will be hosting the show for the second consecutive season. The celebrities participating in the show will be mentored by top comedians including Sumukhi Suresh, Samay Raina, Neeti Palta, Atul Khatri and Abish Mathew.

The first season of One Mic Stand was released in November 2019 which was received well by the viewers.

