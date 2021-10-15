One Mic Stand Trailer: Sunny Leone Jokes About Her Past, Karan Johar Wants to Get Botox

The trailer of One Mic Stand, a stand-up comedy reality show starring Indian celebrities was released on Friday. In the show filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Sunny Leone, singer Raftaar, author Chetan Bhagat and journalist Faye D’souza will be coached by some of the best stand-up comedians in India and perform. In the trailer, we see a glimpse of their stand-up comedy, where they joked about themselves.

In the trailer, Karan can be seen saying that while he never has stage anxiety, he feels nervous to try a new format. He added that he is afraid of telling a joke that no one will laugh at. During his performance, he joked about getting botox and fillers on his face. His mother, Hiroo Johar told him to get fillers on his scripts instead. On the other hand, Raftaar joked about his rapping skills, saying that if he talks any slower, his raps will become ghazals.

Read: Karan Johar Rushes to Mannat After Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Denied Bail in Drug Bust Case

Advertisement

Sunny Leone said that she had done something in the past that everyone has judged her for. She added that she is a little ashamed of it. She then revealed the punchline to be “Mastizaade." Her husband Daniel Weber can be seen in splits over her joke.

Read: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to Shoot Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi, Deets Inside

Meanwhile, Karan, Faye, Raftaar, Chetan and Faye will be coached by Sumukhi Suresh, Atul Khatri, Samay Raina, Abish Mathew and Neeti Palta, respectively. The show will stream from October 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.