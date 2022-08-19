One Punch Man to Return with Third Season, New Teaser Visual Released; Check It Out

Will Saitama be able to find his perfect match? This has been a question that every fan of the anime One Punch Man would have. The cliff hanger on which the second season had ended had raised questions, which still remain unanswered. But fans would now be able to find some answers at least as the third season on this anime has been announced.

On Thursday, the official One Punch Man anime website confirmed that the third season would be out soon. While the date and information on the developers are not yet available, the website also shared the new teaser visual drawn by Osamu Kubota, who was also in charge of character design for the first and second seasons.

We wonder which studio would be developing the third season, since there has been no update about it yet. Madhouse had been responsible for the first season, that released in 2015 while it was J.C. Staff which did the second in 2019. We wonder whether one of these would develop the third season, or an entirely new studio would be roped in. It was the first season that caused a frenzy, while the second received mixed reviews from critics.

One Punch Man would also be getting a live action film. Columbia Pictures had announced in 2020 that Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner have been signed on as writers, while Avi Arad will produce the film based on the manga. On June 13, 2022, it was announced that Justin Lin of Fast and Furious fame would be directing and co-producing the film. The production would begin from the last quarter of 2022. Are you excited for the third season of One Punch Man?

