One Year of Aranyak: Raveena Tandon Reveals Rejecting 20 Projects Before Making Her Web Debut

Last year, actor Raveena Tandon marked her digital debut with the Netflix original thriller series Aranyak. It was premiered on December 10, 2021. Her portrayal of Kasturi Dogra, an investigating officer from Himachal Pradesh, won her raving reviews from the critics and the audience alike. The show turned out to one of the most popular series of last year and continued to be in the list of top ten for several months on Netflix.

Written by Charudutt Acharya and directed by Vinay Waikul, the story is based on a famous Bengali namesake novel authored by Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay. It revolves around political ploys, personal agendas and the myth of a murderous entity which surface as two mismatched hill station police officers navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder. The show also stars actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana.

m She reveals, “I have rejected almost twenty projects before choosing Aranyak. I feel content and proud that it shaped up well and gave more insights into women empowerment."

Three months back, reports started doing the rounds that Netflix has cancelled the second season of the show. “This isn’t the first show that Netflix has cancelled. Earlier, the streaming giant had dropped the second season of the Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game as well. In both cases, apparently, Netflix was not happy with the story, script, as well as the ROI and decided on forgoing development of the second seasons," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

But now, it seems that season two of Aranyak is very much on track. Speaking to Firstpost a while back, Raveena had said, “We are making sure that season 2 is not just zabardasti ka. We don’t want Aranyak to be a victim of the curse-of-season-2 syndrome."

Apart from Aranyak season two, Raveena will be seen in two other films next year. She will be headlining a romantic comedy titled Ghudchadi, where she will share screen space with actors Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar. She has also bagged filmmaker and actor Arbaaz Khan’s upcoming social drama, Patna Shukla, the shoot of which began recently.

