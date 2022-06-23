'Only Space I Can Breath in': Marathi Actress Apurva Nemlekar Shares Photo With Mom

Marathi actress Apurva Nemlekar, who rose to fame after her role in Ratris Khel Chale 2, is often seen trying to connect with her fans through social media. Right from posting pictures to holding question-answer sessions, she is visibly active on social media.

She is also popular for her fitness videos and posts her workout clips. However, Apurva is having a difficult time breathing in some places. Before you jump to any conclusion, let us tell you that it is just a fun caption that she has used in one of her recent photos.

Apurva recently visited the Nehru Planetarium in Worli, Mumbai along with her mother. She has been travelling all over the city with her mother a lot in recent times. While visiting the Planetarium, the actress took many photos. In one of them, she is wearing the costume of an astronaut and has added a witty caption which says, “Hard to breathe the air in which thoughts are so polluted. I need some space!" She has used an interesting pun on the word space, considering she is dressed up as an astronaut geared up for a space journey.

She has also shared another photo after the one above where she is accompanied by her mother as well. She is seen in the same astronaut attire and she has captioned this one, “The only space I can breathe in".

There were a lot of appreciatory comments like ‘cute astronaut’, and ‘beautiful pic’. One comment read, “There is always enough space in our hearts for you maam".

Apurva made her acting debut as Aarya in the Aabhas Ha Marathi series. She made her film debut in 2014 with Bhakarkhadi 7 Kilometers. Her other movies include Ishq Wala Love, The Accidental Prime Minister, and Mixer. Apurva made an appearance in Sab Kushal Mangal in 2020.

