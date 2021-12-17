OO Antava, Item Song From Pushpa, in Hot Soup Over Lyrics

Part 1 of Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has already created a lot of buzz. The Sukumar directorial is expected to be one of the highest grossers next year. The trailer of the film was getting a tremendous response, and now an item number titled, Oo antawa mama, from Pushpa has enthralled people. The song has already crossed 1 lakh views on YouTube.

The song has been released in four languages — Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. The song has been filmed on top of Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is doing her first item song and was specially roped in for Oo antawa mama.

But in no time, the song also got embroiled in controversy from unexpected quarters. A men’s association has filed a lawsuit against the song. They have alleged that the lyrics of the song portray men as sexual predators and perverts.

The association has moved a court in Andhra Pradesh, demanding the song be banned immediately. The case is still pending in court. Apart from the Andhra Pradesh Men Association, some people from Tamil Nadu are also objecting to the lyrics of the song.

The Tamil version of the song is also a superhit. However, the Tamil Nadu Men’s Association has also approached a court in AP.

The song was written by Chandrabose in Telugu and songwriter Viveka in Tamil. The Wife Victims’ Associations has also called for a ban on the song.

