'Ooh Baby': Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Smitten By Actor’s Dashing Looks

Telugu actor Ram Charan has successfully carved a niche for himself by starring in some blockbuster films like Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Rangashalam, and Magadheera. The son of legendary actor Chiranjeevi is currently enjoying the roaring success of his film RRR, which has received a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike.

Besides acting, Ram Charan is also a heartthrob among many female fans for his dashing looks. He is often seen uploading pictures of his handsome self, earning praise. Recently, the actor has dropped another slew of images on Instagram, but this time he caught the attention of someone close to his heart.

The RRR actor shared a couple of stunning macho looks on the photo-sharing application. “Work mood!!" captioned Ram.

The picture revealed the actor sporting a grim and rugged look, wearing an all-black outfit with gold-rimmed black sunglasses. He held a wooden mirror that reflected his robust expressions perfectly.

Ram with his back-brushed hair and full-grown beard appeared to be quite enigmatic. He also seemed to apply a subtle amount of Surma or kajal under his eyes. The backdrop of the snaps gave away a cue that he was on a film set.

Ram’s stylish avatar grabbed the eyeballs of none other than his wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Upasana jumped into the comment section showering love on her dearest hubby. “OOh baby!" she commented adding a heart and a few fire emojis.

Fans also poured compliments on the actor. While one user exclaimed, “Ufffffff" another remarked, “Looking so handsome."

Soon after the photos along with the suspicious caption emerged on social media, speculations are rife that the snaps are from the film sets where Ram is currently shooting his next big budget film having the working title of RC15. Touted to be a political drama, RC15 is being directed by S Shankar and produced by Dil Raju under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is cast opposite Ram in this film. Other stars include Anjali, Jayaram, and S J Surya in prominent roles. Other details of the film are under wraps. As per reports, Ram will play the character of an Election Commissioner in this upcoming project.

