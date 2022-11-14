Oonjal Manam Song From Vishal, Sunaina's Laththi Released; Watch Here

The Tamil-language multilingual film Laththi has created a buzz among movie enthusiasts, since the moment the teaser was dropped by the makers. Starring Tamil actors Vishal Vishal Krishna and Sunaina in the lead roles, the action drama has set the Internet ablaze with its power-packed action sequences and commendable acting chops by Vishal. Vishal in the role of a policeman has created hype and fans are speculating that the film is going to be a gruesome yet edge-of-the-seat watch.

As the chatter around Laththi refuses to die down, the makers have released the second single of Laththi, titled Oonjal Manam, the first song being Thotta Load Aage Waiting. The lyric video of the same has been uploaded on YouTube by U1 Records with the beautiful soundtrack raking up 81k views in less than 24 hours.

The tranquil song captures Vishal and Sunaina in the same frame as they spend moments of affection with one another. The romantic soundtrack is cut into snippets that show the two protagonists enjoying their married life in bliss. We also get a glimpse of Sunaina blowing bubbles as her on-screen kid claps in enjoyment. Some BTS scenes of the song-making procedure are also embedded in between.

The feel-good melody and soothing lyrics have struck a chord with viewers. Social media users have left no stone unturned to praise this wonderful creation, dropping innumerable heart emojis in the comment section. The Oonjal Manam song is sung primarily by singing maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja. Ranjith Govind and Shweta Mohan have also lent their voice, while Karthik Netha has penned down the lyrics.

Meanwhile, talking about the film Laththi, this actioner is directed by Vinoth Kumar and produced under the banners of Rana Productions. The cinematography of the upcoming movie is handled by Balasubramanian and Balakrishna Thota. Check out the gripping teaser of Laththi here:

Although Laththi was supposed to hit the theatres in August or September, the release date of the film has been pushed further. This Vinoth Kumar directorial is reportedly to hit the silver screens in December this year. Laththi will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

