'Oor Kuruvi', Actor Kabin Raj's Next, to be Produced by Vignesh, Nayanthara

Tamil actor Kavin Raj’s next will be a comedy-drama titled, “Oor Kuruvi", produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Arun, one of the associates of Vignesh who has worked with him in films like Thaana Serndha Koottam, will direct the movie. According to reports, the film will go on floor next month. Arun said that he used to share ideas with Vignesh wherever they worked together and “Oor Kuruvi" was one such idea. Since Vignesh liked it and said that he, along with Nayanthara, will produce it under their banner.

Arun said that Kavin’s look for the role will be in tune with a rural backdrop. The other members of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. It is being said that the movie will be shot across exquisite locations of southern Tamil Nadu. The production house has made the official announcement of the film. Going by reports, actor Vani Bhojan will share the screen space with Kavin for the first time in the film. Sharing the information about this project, Rowdy Pictures Pvt Ltd tweeted on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra that they were super happy to announce their next project “Oor Kuruvi" starring Kavin directed by Arun.

Kavin, too, shared a funny tweet showing how he convinced Vignesh for the film. Sharing a video, he wrote that Oor Kuruvi will bring a smile to everyone’s face and said that he is happy to be a part of this project. He also thanked Vignesh for believing in him and promised to give his best. As far previous work of the actor is concerned, Kavin can currently be seen in the horror thriller, “Lift", which is streaming on Disney plus Hotstar.

