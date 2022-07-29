Oppenheimer Teaser: Cillian Murphy is Introduced as 'The Man Who Moved the Earth' in Christopher Nolan's Next

Hollywood director Christopher Nolan is known for creating magic on celluloid. Not only that but his films exude an aura worthy of intriguing fans and cinephiles alike. The multi-faceted filmmaker is back again with yet another extraordinary spectacle Oppenheimer, the teaser of which was released recently. The eerie minute and a-half-long teaser released by Universal Pictures on Thursday showcases Cillian Murphy in the lead role as one of the fathers of the atomic bomb and director of the Manhattan Project, J Robert Oppenheimer.

The backdrop is cryptic and mired in black and white visuals with horrific glimpses of explosion and surreal shots of the sun brimming with insurmountable energy. However, the takeaway in the form of haunting leitmotifs that builds up into an ever-consuming crescendo has the potential to rile anyone up.

Several fans of the Batman filmmaker were pleasantly blown away by the short teaser trailer. While one of them stated, “I don’t know of another director that gets me excited about a new film more than Nolan’, another fan wrote, “Looks so good. Cillian is perfect for this role and Nolan will create another masterpiece." Someone also commented, “Every Christopher Nolan movie is an event."

Directed by Christopher Nolan who has previously helmed critically films like Interstellar and Inception, the spectacular film would be based on American Prometheus, a biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film would follow theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project and his contributions that led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

The film would feature an ensemble of star cast including Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano and Kenneth Branagh.

Earlier this week, the makers surprised their fandom by releasing the poster of the film in which Murphy can be seen strutting in the cloud of fire and smoke. Not only that, the film which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 21 next year will mark Nolan’s 12th film to his extensive repertoire.

