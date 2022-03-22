Ops! Umar Riaz Fails To Put Varmala On Rashami Desai In Latest The Khatra Khatra Show Game

Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz and his BFF Rashami Desai are currently participating in comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s game show The Khatra Khatra Show. While fans are already enjoying their on-screen jodi, the recent promo of the show has left them even more excited.

In the latest promo, Umar and Rashami can be seen competing with Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary during one of the games. As a part of the game, Umar Riaz is supposed to put Varmala on Rashami Desai as she sits on a rotating table. Umar is also tied to Prince Narula, who is also supposed to put varmala on his wife Yuvika. Therefore, Umar and Prince also have to use force against each other in order to win the task.

Watch the latest promo of The Khatra Khatra Show here:

“Apne saathi ko varmaala pehnaane ka yeh dhang kahi dekha hai aapne? Enjoy kijiye yeh manzar chehre par ek haseen hassi ke saath. (Have you seen anyone putting varmala on his/her partner like this? Enjoy this with a smile on your face)," the caption of the promo reads.

The promo has also left fans excited. The comment section is flooded with fans writing UmRash along with red heart emojis.

For the unversed, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai became good friends ever since they participated in Bigg Boss 15. Even though they have not been dating, fans love to see them together on screen. Even after Bigg Boss 15, they have been spotted together several times.

While there were speculations if the two are dating, Rashami Desai dismissed all such rumours in February this year. Back then, she mentioned that they are just friends. “I don’t understand this… can’t a girl and a boy cannot be friends? I know people like our jodi but Umar and I are very clear. We are good friends and we like each other’s sensibilities. Yes, we share a very good bond. But if there is someone in my life, I will be open about it," the actress had said as quoted by E Times.

