Oscar Nominations 2022: Indian Film Writing With Fire Selected in Best Documentary Feature Category

India's Writing With Fire is among the 5 best Documentary Feature Oscar Nominess in 2022.
Indian documentary Writing With Fire, directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, earns an Oscar nomination at the 94th Academy Awards.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 08, 2022, 19:53 IST

The 94th Academy Awards nominations were announced on February 8, bringing in some good news for Indian film lovers. Indian film Writing With Fire won a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category. The film, directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, was nominated alongside Ascension, Attica, Flee and Summer of Soul (…or, When The Revolutions Could Not Be Televised).

Writing with Fire is about the journalists running the Dalit women led newspaper Khabar Lahariya, as they shift from 14-years of print to digital journalism using smartphones. It is the first Indian feature documentary that was shortlisted for an Academy Award, and has managed to secure a nomination.

Produced under Ghosh and Thomas’ Black Ticket Films banner, the film had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won two awards: The Audience Award and a Special Jury Award: Impact for Change in the World Cinema Documentary category.

It received unanimous acclaim from film festivals and critics, winning 28 international awards and critical acclaim from the press. It was named a “Critics Pick" by The New York Times, where it was reviewed as “Rousing…nothing short of galvanizing". Writing with Fire has also been hailed by Jason Reizaian at The Washington Post as “The most inspiring journalism movie - maybe ever".

first published: February 08, 2022, 19:29 IST