Oscars 2022: Beyoncé and Billie Eilish Set To Perform Their Nominated Songs at Academy Awards

Fans of Beyoncé and Billie Eilish are in for a treat, as they will get to listen to the magical voices of the two divas during the Oscars 2022 ceremony. Beyonce, Billie, and other nominees for the best original song will perform at Sunday’s Oscars, announced the show’s producers on Tuesday.

During the award function, Beyoncé will perform her nominated song ‘Be Alive’ from ‘King Richard,’ and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform ‘No Time To Die’ from the James Bond film of the same name.

Sebastián Yatra will perform ‘Dos Oruguitas,’ the nominated song from ‘Encanto’ written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The award ceremony will also see Reba McEntire singing writer Diane Warren’s ‘Somehow You Do’ from the film ‘Four Good Days.’ However, Van Morrison, who wrote and sings the nominated song ‘Down to Joy’ from ‘Belfast,’ will not be able to make the show because of his touring schedule. The song will not be performed.

For the uninitiated, the original song Academy Award is conferred to the songwriter, not the artist who performs it, and whoever wins this year will get their first Oscar.

If it will be a win for Beyonce’, this will count as her first Oscar Beyoncé. The songstress, who co-wrote ‘Be Alive’ with Dixson, is a 28-time Grammy winner.

Sailing the same boat is Warren, who has been nominated this year for the 13th time, but is still seeking her first win.

Notably, if Miranda’s ‘Dos Oruguitas’ wins an Oscar, she will join the elite ‘EGOT’ club of winners of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The song was tapped as the Oscar submission from ‘Encanto’ before another Miranda-penned song from the Disney movie, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ became a runaway hit.

The Academy is returning to the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood for the prestigious awards show. Expected a star-studded night on Sunday. Oscars 2022 will take place on March 27/March 28, as per India time. The Academy Awards will begin at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. In India, the Oscars 2022 will air from 5.30 am onwards on March 28.

