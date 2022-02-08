Oscars 2022: Fans Congratulate Andrew Garfield As Three Of His Films Bag Academy Awards Nominations

Fans across the globe are happy for Andrew Garfield as three of the movies he starred in last year have won Oscar 2022 nominations. The Academy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday. While fans were already rooting for Andrew to get a deserving nod in the Best Actor category for his brilliant performance in Tick Tick…Boom!, they were celebrating to see that not only did he get a nod for the movie but his other two movies of 2021 — The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Spider-Man: No Way Home — have received Oscar nods as well.

Tick, Tick… Boom!, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is an autobiographical musical based on the life of Jonathan Larson. The film bagged two Oscar nominations this year — Best Actor and Best Best Film Editing. Andrew is in the running for Best Actor. This is his second Best Actor nomination, with Hacksaw Ridge being his first Oscar nod.

Meanwhile, Andrew’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye co-star Jessica Chastain is nominated for Best Actress. The Eyes of Tammy Faye is also nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. If these weren’t enough, Andrew’s Spider-Man comeback movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been nominated for Best Visual Effects. The movie starred Tom Holland in the lead while Tobey Maguire also made a comeback as the Spider-Man in the movie.

These nominations have left fans cheering for him and his movies.

Back in November, at the time of Tick Tick…Boom’s release, Lin Manuel Miranda praised Andrew for his work. Speaking with News18 at the time, the actor-filmmaker said, “Andrew is a world-class movie star, but before that, he’s a theatre beast. That’s actually where I fell in love with him. I first saw him on stage in Mike Nichols’ production of Death of a Salesman years ago. But then, right around the time when I was lucky enough to be asked to direct Tick, tick Boom, I went to see Angels in America and Andrew was giving an insanely heartbreaking and vulnerable performance, over six hours in two parts. The stamina required to do that is jaw-dropping, and I just left that production feeling like that guy can do anything. I was so lucky to have him because he understands what it is to live and breathe for the theatre."

