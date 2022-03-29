Oscars 2022: Huma Qureshi Goes ‘OMG’ as Army of the Dead Wins First-Ever Fan Favourite Award

Actor Huma Qureshi was on cloud 9 after Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead, which also starred her in a pivotal role, bagged the first-ever Fan Favourite Award at the Oscars 2022 on Sunday night (Monday morning in India). The 94th Academy Awards were held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in collaboration with Twitter, had introduced the unofficial award category- Oscars Fan Favorite Award - to honour more mainstream, popular movies. As it is an unofficial award, the winner does not get an Oscar trophy but just recognition. Army Of The Dead streamed on Netflix, and it defeated Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cinderalla, Minamata, and Tick, Tick…Boom! to win the award.

As far as the voting is concerned, Twitter users were allowed to vote up to 20 times a day during the 18-day voting period. Huma thanked the voters as she shared a screengrab of the news on her Instagram handle on Monday, March 28. Along with posting a snap of a news article announcing the victory of the film, Huma wrote, “Omg! This just happened. We won an Oscar!! Thank you to the fans for voting." She further called Snyder “the boss," and extended love to the star cast as well, as the whole crew. “One step closer," thank you 2022," she added.

Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and lauded the actor for the feat. In Synder’s directorial, Huma played a supporting role named Geeta. Army Of The Dead was released in select theatres in the United States on May 14, 2021. Days later, it was digitally released on Netflix on May 21. The film followed a group of mercenaries who venture into the quarantine zone hoping to pull off an impossible heist by fighting zombies in Las Vegas.

