Oscars 2022: Indian Documentary Nominated; 'The Power of the Dog' Gets 12 Nods; Check Full List Of Nominees At 94th Academy Awards

The prestigious Academy Awards are here! It is that time of the year, the much awaited and iconic Academy Award or Oscar nominations have been announced. The process of selection involves 9847 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences casting their votes on the 276 eligible films between January 27 and February 1.

Leslie Jordan, the actor known for his roles on Will & Grace and Murphy Brown, along with the black-ish actor, Tracee Ellis Ross, announced the nominees.

Oscar Nominations 2022: Indian Film Writing With Fire Selected in Best Documentary Feature Category

HERE’S THE LIST OF NOMINEES

>BEST PICTURE

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice

Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story >ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tik Tik Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) >ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer) >DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) >ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) >ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) >INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World >DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies >DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Riding with Fire >ORIGINAL SONG

King Richard

Encanto

Belfast

No Time to Die

Four Good Days >ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon >ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog >ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World >PRODUCTION DESIGN

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story >CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story >COSTUME DESIGN

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Westside Story >ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

Westside Story >ANIMATED SHORT FILE

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper >LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold >ORIGINAL SCORE

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog >VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home >FILM EDITING

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom! >MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

