Home » News » Movies » Oscars 2022: Indian Documentary Nominated; 'The Power of the Dog' Gets 12 Nods; Check Full List Of Nominees At 94th Academy Awards

Oscars 2022: Indian Documentary Nominated; 'The Power of the Dog' Gets 12 Nods; Check Full List Of Nominees At 94th Academy Awards

Oscars 2022 live updates: The 94th academy awards final nominations are being announced. (AP File Photo)
Oscars 2022 live updates: The 94th academy awards final nominations are being announced. (AP File Photo)

94th Oscars nominations announced: The nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards have been announced.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 08, 2022, 20:14 IST

The prestigious Academy Awards are here! It is that time of the year, the much awaited and iconic Academy Award or Oscar nominations have been announced. The process of selection involves 9847 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences casting their votes on the 276 eligible films between January 27 and February 1.

Leslie Jordan, the actor known for his roles on Will & Grace and Murphy Brown, along with the black-ish actor, Tracee Ellis Ross, announced the nominees.

Oscar Nominations 2022: Indian Film Writing With Fire Selected in Best Documentary Feature Category

Advertisement

HERE’S THE LIST OF NOMINEES

RELATED NEWS

  1. >BEST PICTURE
    Belfast
    CODA
    Don’t Look Up
    Drive My Car
    Dune
    King Richard
    Licorice
    Pizza
    Nightmare Alley
    The Power of the Dog
    West Side Story
  2. >ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
    Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
    Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
    Andrew Garfield (Tik Tik Boom!)
    Will Smith (King Richard)
    Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
  3. >ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
    Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
    Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
    Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
    Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
    Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
  4. >DIRECTOR
    Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
    Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
    Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
    Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
    Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
  5. >ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
    Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
    Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
    Judi Dench (Belfast)
    Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
    Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
  6. >ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
    Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
    Troy Kotsur (CODA)
    Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
    J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
    Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
  7. >INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
    Drive My Car
    Flee
    The Hand of God
    Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
    The Worst Person in the World
  8. >DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
    Audible
    Lead Me Home
    The Queen of Basketball
    Three Songs for Benazir
    When We Were Bullies
  9. >DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
    Ascension
    Attica
    Flee
    Summer of Soul
    Riding with Fire
  10. >ORIGINAL SONG
    King Richard
    Encanto
    Belfast
    No Time to Die
    Four Good Days
  11. >ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
    Encanto
    Flee
    Luca
    The Mitchells vs. The Machine
    Raya and the Last Dragon
  12. >ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
    CODA
    Drive My Car
    Dune
    The Lost Daughter
    The Power of the Dog
  13. >ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
    Belfast
    Don’t Look Up
    King Richard
    Licorice Pizza
    The Worst Person in the World
  14. >PRODUCTION DESIGN
    Dune
    Nightmare Alley
    The Power of the Dog
    The Tragedy of Macbeth
    West Side Story
  15. >CINEMATOGRAPHY
    Dune
    Nightmare Alley
    The Power of the Dog
    The Tragedy of Macbeth
    West Side Story
  16. >COSTUME DESIGN
    Cruella
    Cyrano
    Dune
    Nightmare Alley
    Westside Story
  17. >ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
    Belfast
    Dune
    No Time to Die
    The Power of the Dog
    Westside Story
  18. >ANIMATED SHORT FILE
    Affairs of the Art
    Bestia
    Boxballet
    Robin Robin
    The Windshield Wiper
  19. >LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
    Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
    The Dress
    The Long Goodbye
    On My Mind
    Please Hold
  20. >ORIGINAL SCORE
    Don’t Look Up
    Dune
    Encanto
    Parallel Mothers
    The Power of the Dog
  21. >VISUAL EFFECTS
    Dune
    Free Guy
    No Time to Die
    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
    Spider-Man: No Way Home
  22. >FILM EDITING
    Don’t Look Up
    Dune
    King Richard
    The Power of the Dog
    Tick, Tick… Boom!
  23. >MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
    Coming 2 America
    Cruella
    Dune
    The Eyes of Tammy Faye
    House of Gucci

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: February 08, 2022, 18:50 IST