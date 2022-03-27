Oscars 2022 LIVE Updates: Beyonce, Billie Eilish to Perform, Sean Penn to 'Smelt' His Awards if Academy Doesn't Invite Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy

Oscars 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The countdown to Oscars 2022, 94th Academy Awards, has begun. The Academy is returning to the Dolby theatres in the heart of Hollywood for the prestigious awards show. The year’s Academy Awards, which will honour the best movies of the year, has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Read More
During the 89th Academy Awards, presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced La La Land as the winner of the Best Picture Award. As the cast of the film was engrossed in their Oscar acceptance speech, it was revealed that Moonlight had actually won the award. Four years down the line, this moment is still fresh in everyone’s memory and the jokes and memes haven’t stopped. However, the city of stars did shine on team La La Land as they took home six awards.
In 1942, American composer Oscar Greeley Clendenning Hammerstein II became the first person named Oscar to win an Oscar for his song “The Last Time I Saw Paris". He won another Academy Award in the year 1946 for his song “It Might as Well Be Spring" from State Fair. One of the most influential composers of his time, Hammerstein’s work includes South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music among many others. He also happens to be the only winner of his namesake award.
Standing up to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, actor-director Sean Penn has said that he will publicly ‘smelt’ his statuettes from the awards body if they elect against asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak during the live telecast of Sunday evening’s ceremony, reports ‘Variety’.
While there has been much anticipation around the winner’s names already, the Academy is piquing the curiosity of fans by making more additions to the presenters’ list too. The updated presenters’ list for Oscars 2022, now includes West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler who was initially not invited to the ceremony. The new list also includes Dune stars Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin.
Leading the line-up of the performances which will take place at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, are Beyonce and Billie Eilish. The two will mark their debut Academy Award nominations this year, with both Grammy award winners nominated for Best Original Song. According to Pitchfork, the 40-year-old artist will perform the song Be Alive from the Oscar-nominated movie King Richard. 20-year-old Eilish will be joined by her brother Finneas for a performance of the latest James Bond theme song No Time to Die. Both the songs have been nominated in the best original song category.
The 94th Academy Awards aka Oscar 2022 will witness some of the most critically acclaimed films competing against each other for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and the biggest of them all, Best Picture. This year, 10 movies have been nominated for Best Picture. These include Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Dune, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story. We have compiled a list of where you can watch the 10 best pictures of the year.
While only a few will emerge as the winners, nominees won’t be leaving empty-handed. This year, 25 actors and directors nominated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its most-desired awards will take home a luxury gift bag curated by marketing company Distinctive Assets, reports Forbes.
The four major categories at Oscars are Best Picture, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female) and Best Director. While Dune and The power of the dog have been nominated for the best picture among other movies, Belfast director Kenneth Branagh has been nominated for the best director award along with Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion, and Steven Spielberg. See the list of nominations for Oscars 2022 here.
The year’s most prestigious awards show, which will honour the best movies of the year, has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. This is the second time that the awards show has been postponed from its regular late February/early March slot to a later date in March due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The awards show is now set to take place on March 27. With just a few hours left for the 94th Academy Awards show, here’s everything you need to know about Oscars 2022.
Oscars 2022 will take place on March 27/March 28, as per India time. The Academy Awards will begin at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. In India, the Oscars 2022 will air from 5.30 am onwards on March 28.
The process of selection involves 9847 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences casting their votes on the 276 eligible films between January 27 and February 1.
This year, The Power of the Dog is leading the pack of nominations with an impressive 12 nominations, including a Best Picture nomination. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst in the lead. Besides The Power of the Dog, Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story are the top contenders of the Oscars 2022 Best Picture Winner.
Indian film Writing With Fire also won a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category. The film, directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, was nominated alongside Ascension, Attica, Flee and Summer of Soul (…or, When The Revolutions Could Not Be Televised).
