Oscars 2022 LIVE Updates: Beyonce, Billie Eilish to Perform, Sean Penn to 'Smelt' His Awards if Academy Doesn't Invite Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy

This is the second time that the awards show has been postponed from its regular late February/early March slot to a later date in March due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Oscars 2022 will take place on March 27/March 28, as per India time. The Academy Awards will begin at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. In India, the Oscars 2022 will air from 5.30 am onwards on March 28.

The process of selection involves 9847 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences casting their votes on the 276 eligible films between January 27 and February 1.

This year, The Power of the Dog is leading the pack of nominations with an impressive 12 nominations, including a Best Picture nomination. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst in the lead. Besides The Power of the Dog, Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story are the top contenders of the Oscars 2022 Best Picture Winner.

Indian film Writing With Fire also won a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category. The film, directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, was nominated alongside Ascension, Attica, Flee and Summer of Soul (…or, When The Revolutions Could Not Be Televised).

Meanwhile, leading the line-up of the performances which will take place at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, are Beyonce and Billie Eilish. The two will mark their debut Academy Award nominations this year, with both Grammy award winners nominated for Best Original Song. According to Pitchfork, the 40-year-old artist will perform the song Be Alive from the Oscar-nominated movie King Richard. 20-year-old Eilish will be joined by her brother Finneas for a performance of the latest James Bond theme song No Time to Die. Both the songs have been nominated in the best original song category.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.