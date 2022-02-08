Oscars 2022 Nominations to be Announced Today, Here's How You Can Watch it

The awards season calendar has been pretty much messed up ever since the pandemic set in. The much-awaited Oscar nominations will finally be out today. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards on Tuesday. The announcement will be livestreamed globally at 5:18 a.m. Pacific time (6:48 pm in India). Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and actor-comedian Leslie Jordan will co-host the presentation, announcing the 2022 nominees across all 23 Academy Award categories.

The announcement can be viewed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and on the film academy’s digital platforms (Twitter, YouTube and Facebook). The nominations will also be carried on national broadcast and streaming news programs, including ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ and ABC News Live, reported the LA Times.

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s tennis biopic King Richard are among films that are expected to get a best picture nomination. Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza are in the running too, as well as popular titles like Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi spectacle Dune. The Marvel flick Spider-Man: No Way Home could be a surprise contender.

Other films in contention include Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Don’t Look Up, Nightmare Alley and the biopic House of Gucci.

Tamil drama Koozhangal, which was India’s official entry in the international feature film category at the 2022 Academy Awards, is already out of the Oscar race. It couldn’t make it to the shortlist for the international feature film category. Another Indian entry - Writing With Fire - had made it to the shortlist in the best documentary feature category.

The 94th Oscars will be held in Los Angeles March 27 at the Dolby Theatre and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. The ceremony was originally scheduled for February 27 but was postponed due to the Omicron surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

