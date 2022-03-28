Oscars 2022: This Picture Captured Hollywood’s Reaction to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

The centre of attraction of Hollywood's biggest award night was one big uncomfortable moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock. When Rock appeared on the stage to present the award for Best Documentary Feature, he made a joke about Smith's wife and actor Jada Pinkett Smith being in G.I. Jane because of her appearance. The comment triggered Smith, who stormed the stage and gave a tight slap to Rock. While Rock tried to not lose his cool, Smith returned to his seat and was captured yelling, “Keep my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth."

However, later while receiving the Best Actor award, Will Smith apologised to the Academy and its nominees for his behaviour.

The dramatic moment eclipsed the biggest award night and it had consequences in the form of memes and posts. Numerous posts have been shared online since the incident took place. Now, journalist Derek Blasberg shared a picture from a Vanity Fair Oscar dinner, which features some of the biggest names sitting at the round table busy googling their phones. What are they googling? The journalist had it answered in the caption, he wrote: “Meanwhile, this is everybody at my table at the Vanity Fair Oscar dinner manically googling wtf Will Smith just said to Chris Rock."

Check out the post:

The table had Jason Bateman, Sarah Paulson, Taika Waititi, JJ Abrams, Sienna Millers and many more. From the picture, it appears Sarah got to know about the Will Smith slap incident, while Waititi is giving his amusing reaction to the photographer.

Meanwhile, the 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and it was hosted by the trio - Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. CODA emerged as the big winner of the night as it was awarded the Best Picture award. Notably, the film was nominated in three categories, and it won all three. Along with Best Picture, CODA received the award for Best adapted screenplay and Best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.

