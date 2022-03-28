Oscars 2022: Will Smith Gives Chris Rock A Hard Slap On Stage Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke. Watch

In a shocking turn of events, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022 ceremony. In a video that is now going viral, Chris had walked up to the 94th Academy Awards stage to present the Oscar Award for Best Documentary Feature, which was presented to Summer of Soul, and cracked a joke about Will’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith’s look, whose head was shaved. “GI Joe 2, can’t wait to see it," Chris said, referring to her Oscars 2022 look.

While Will appeared to be in splits at first, he took the audience at the Dolby theatre by surprise when he walked up to the stage and smacked Chris in the face. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth," Will screamed from the audience. “Wow dude, it was a GI Jane joke," Chris replied. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth," Will repeated himself. “I’m going to," Chris replied before adding, “That was the greatest night in television."

Deadline reported that Jada’s short hair is a result of alopecia. The Matrix Resurrection star has been public about her battle with the autoimmune disorder. Sources informed the publication that Rock approached the Smiths family and apologised to them. It is said that Denzel Washington got involved in the incident. “Will, Chris, we are gonna solve that like a family at the gold party. For now, we will move on with love," presenter P. Diddy later said.

Meanwhile, Will Smith also went on to win the Best Actor for his performance in the sports drama King Richard. The actor delivered an emotional speech after bagging the prestigious award, even breaking down during the speech. He apologised during his speech but not to Chris Rock.

