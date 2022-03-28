Oscars 2022 Winners List: Who Won Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress At 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards has concluded with the best performances of the year bagging the Oscar award. This year, The Power of the Dog led the Oscars 2022 nominations list with 12 nods. Dune followed the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer with 10 nominations. Belfast and West Side Story were nominated in seven categories each while King Richard received six nods.

Oscars 2022 also nominated as many as ten films were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars 2022. These include Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Dune, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story. So who won Oscars 2022 for Best Picture and Oscars for Best Actor and Best Actress? Find out below!

94th Academy Award/Oscars 2022 Winners List:

BEST SCORE

Hans Zimmer, Dune — WINNER

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Sian Heder, CODA — WINNER

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast — WINNER

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jenny Beavan, Cruella — WINNER

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT

The Long Goodbye — WINNER

Ala Kachuu

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Drive My Car (Japan) — WINNER

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Troy Kotsur, CODA — WINNER

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

The Windshield Wiper — WINNER

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto — WINNER

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune — WINNER

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

The Queen of Basketball — WINNER

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Greig Fraser, Dune — WINNER

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

BEST SOUND

Dune — WINNER

Belfast

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story — WINNER

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

The Eyes of Tammy Faye — WINNER

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Dune — WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

BEST EDITING

Dune — WINNER

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

