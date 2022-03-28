Oscars 2022 Winners List: Who Won Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress At 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards has concluded with the best performances of the year bagging the Oscar award. This year, The Power of the Dog led the Oscars 2022 nominations list with 12 nods. Dune followed the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer with 10 nominations. Belfast and West Side Story were nominated in seven categories each while King Richard received six nods.
Oscars 2022 also nominated as many as ten films were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars 2022. These include Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Dune, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story. So who won Oscars 2022 for Best Picture and Oscars for Best Actor and Best Actress? Find out below!
94th Academy Award/Oscars 2022 Winners List:
BEST SCORE
Hans Zimmer, Dune — WINNER
Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Sian Heder, CODA — WINNER
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast — WINNER
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don’t Look Up
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jenny Beavan, Cruella — WINNER
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT
The Long Goodbye — WINNER
Ala Kachuu
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Drive My Car (Japan) — WINNER
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Troy Kotsur, CODA — WINNER
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
The Windshield Wiper — WINNER
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto — WINNER
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune — WINNER
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
The Queen of Basketball — WINNER
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Greig Fraser, Dune — WINNER
Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
BEST SOUND
Dune — WINNER
Belfast
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story — WINNER
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
The Eyes of Tammy Faye — WINNER
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Dune — WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
BEST EDITING
Dune — WINNER
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…Boom!
