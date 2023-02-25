Will Smith stirred quite a storm at last year’s Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett. To avoid a similar scenario in this year’s Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has incorporated a crisis team that will ensure better action during unexpected situations. Since the ratings of the Oscars have dipped from the past two years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer has opened about concerns prior to this year’s prestigious award.

Talking about the newly instated crisis team, Bill Kramer told the Times, “We have a whole crisis team, something we’ve never had before, and many plans in place. We’ve run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen."

He added, “Because of last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars. But these crisis plans—the crisis communication teams and structures we have in place—allow us to say this is the group that we have to gather very quickly. This is how we all come together. This is the spokesperson. This will be the statement. And obviously depending on the specifics of the crisis, and let’s hope something doesn’t happen and we never have to use these, but we already have frameworks in place that we can modify."

The 95th Academy Awards is all set to take place on March 12. It is a big year for India at the Oscars. Apart from Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers, All That Breathes, helmed by Shaunak Sen, has also been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, is also nominated for Best Original Song. It also received a Golden Globe award in the same category earlier.

