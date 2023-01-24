Oscars 2023: RRR's Naatu Naatu Nominated For Best Original Song, Jr NTR Reacts

In a proud moment for us, India bagged three nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. SS Rajamouli’s film RRR’s song Naatu Naatu got nominated in the Original Song category along with Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Besdies Naatu Naatu, All That Breathes bagged a nomination for Best Documentary Feature Film and The Elephant Whisperers got nominated for Best Documentary Short Film.

Following the announcement, RRR actor Jr NTR took to Twitter to write, “Congratulations @MMKeeravaani Garu and @boselyricist Garu on achieving another well-deserved and monumental feat… This song will forever hold a special place in my heart.@ssrajamoul @alwaysramcharan #RRRMovie #NaatuNaatu #Oscars95." The film also stars Ram Charan in the lead alongside Jr NTR.

RRR’s nomination in Best Original Song came amid a lot of anticipation and hope that the film might get a nod in the Best Foreign Film category. A section of social media also predicted that the film will get nominated in the Best Picture and Best Actor categories.

Ahead of the nominations, the makers posted a crossed-finger emoji from the official Twitter page of the film.

Meanwhile, MM Keeravani’s composition Naatu Naatu recently bagged a Golden Globe Award.

Meanwhile, director Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhello Show or The Last Film Show, which was chosen as India’s official Oscar entry this year, failed to bag a nomination. During a recent media interaction, RRR director Rajamouli broke his silence over Chhello Show being picked over RRR. He told Hollywood Reporter, “It is disappointing. But we are not the kind of people who would sit and brood on why it didn’t happen. What has happened has happened, and we should go forward with it. But I am happy because it (Chhello Show/ The Last Film Show) is also an Indian film and it has also been shortlisted for Oscars. I’m quite happy for it. Of course, everyone knew RRR had a much bigger chance. Here (in the US) everyone felt RRR had a bigger chance. But I don’t know how the committee (Film Federation of India), what are guidelines for the committee I don’t know that and I can’t comment on that."

