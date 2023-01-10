After RRR, Kantara, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files Join Oscars 2023 Race

It seems like RRR might not be the only film running for an Oscar at the Academy Awards 2023. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on Tuesday, announced that 301 feature films are eligible for an Oscar nomination. These include SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. It is to note that these films are not nominated for Oscars 2023 yet but are featured in the list of movies that are eligible for nomination.

India has already submitted its official entry, Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show (Last Film Show), which features on the list. Others on the list include Marathi films Me Vasantrao and Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal, and Kannada movie Vikrant Rona.

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and reacted to the list. He tweeted, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema."

Actor Anupam Kher, in an exclusive chat with CNN News18, opened up about The Kashmir Files being eligible for a nomination at the Oscars 2023. “The film has been recognised. We have been trying to bring out what was done to Kashmiri pandits and this has been recognised," he said.

Hombale Films, the production house backing Kantara, also reacted to Kantara featuring in the list of 301 movies. “We are overjoyed to share that ‘Kantara’ has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms," they tweeted.

So far, RRR has been surrounded by the most Oscar buzz. The SS Rajamouli directorial, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, not only has support from Indian fans of the movie but also has been getting massive support from international audiences. Several acclaimed filmmakers have been vouching for the film, with many predicting it could not only be nominated but also win big awards at the Oscars 2023.

Hollywood producer Jason Blum the founder of Hollywood studio Blumhouse which has produced Oscar-nominated movie ‘Get Out’ and horror movies such as ‘Paranormal Activity’ and ‘Insidious,’ is sure that Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR will be feted with the Best Film honour at this year’s Oscars. He tweeted, “I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please." “If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar," he added.

Here’s hoping India wins big at the Oscars this year!

