Oscars 2023 Nominations LIVE Updates: All Eyes on 4 Films from India that Have Been Shortlisted

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 17:30 IST
Mumbai, India
Oscars 2023 Nominations LIVE Updates: The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced in a few hours. Nominations in all 23 categories will be announced in a global livestream on Tuesday at 5:30am PST/8:30am EST. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the time will be 7pm today. Read More
Shaunak Sen’s documentary film All That Breathes is on the Academy’s Best Documentary Feature Film shortlist. It revolves around the lives of two brothers — Nadeem and Saud — whose lives in Delhi are dedicated to caring for birds at a makeshift basement hospital. The movie, which won Oeil d’Or (Golden Eye Award) at the 75th Cannes Film Festival is pitted against other documentaries like Fire of Love, Children of the Mist, Hidden Letters, A House Made of Splinters and The Janes.
Directed by Pan Nalin, Chhello Show (Last Film Show in English) is a Gujarati coming-of-age story of a young boy’s love affair with cinema in a village of Saurashtra. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya, the movie is part of the international feature film shortlist line-up.
The 95th Academy Awards are particularly thrilling for India because four movies—RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers — have been selected for the shortlist. SS Rajamouli’s period action film RRR is in the Best Original Song shortlist for the foot-tapping number Naatu Naatu, which recently bagged the Golden Globe Award in the same category.
The Oscar nominations 2023 will be announced at 7pm IST. The event announcing nominees will take place at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater and will be hosted by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.
Four Indian films are in the running for nominations at the Oscars this year. India’s official entry Chhello Show, acclaimed documentary feature All That Breathes, documentary short The Elephant Whisperers, and Naatu Naatu — the song from period action blockbuster RRR have made it to the 95th Academy Awards shortlist.
MM Keeravani composition Naatu Naatu, which recently bagged a Golden Globe Award, will fight it out with the likes of Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Lift Me U’ from Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand from Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, This Is A Life from Daniel Kwan-Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once to make it to the final list.
The nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress have always been the centre of attention. While several predictions are being made, Indian fans are hoping RRR gets a nod as well.
