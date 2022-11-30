Oscars 2023 to Broadcast All 23 Categories, After Facing Flak for Removing Eight This Year

After being heavily criticised for removing eight award categories from the 2022 broadcast, the Academy Awards has now found a solution to redeem itself in the upcoming year. According to a report by Variety, Oscars 2023 will broadcast all 23 award categories. The announcement about the new development was confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Bill Kramer. The airing of the eight categories was removed owing to the tight running time of the event. However, now the Academy Award is determined and committed to celebrating the incredible work of all the artists in an engaging way.

“We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences, and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way,” said Kramer. He added how the award function is utterly ‘thrilled’ to be in the position to broadcast all the award categories.

The eight award categories that were barred from airing this year included the original score, live action short and sound, makeup and hairstyling, animated short, documentary short, production design, and film editing. Seemingly, the trophies of the aforementioned categories were handed to the winners as they entered the venue during Oscars 2022. The upcoming award function will be hosted by comedian and television host Jimmy Kimmel. This will be his third time donning the hat of the host for the prestigious award ceremony. While explaining the move of recruiting Kimmel again, the CEO stated that the decision was taken owing to his critical live television skills. “I love having someone hosting the show who knows live television. I think that’s so critical,” he said.

The upcoming Academy Awards is scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023. It will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The nominations for this year will be announced in the month of January.

