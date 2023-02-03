Thalapathy Vijay, one of the biggest crowd-pullers of the Tamil film industry, is basking in the success of his recently released film Varisu. The actor recently started the shooting for his 67th film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. It is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the team has jetted off to Kashmir for its first shooting schedule. The highly anticipated project has been making headlines lately for its stellar star cast and technical crew. Now, there is another announcement that has made the audience even more thrilled.

The production house, Seven Screen Studio, has announced that the satellite and streaming rights of the film have been sold. The production house has been keeping the fans in the loop with even small updates on the film.

Seven Screen Studio shared that Sun TV has acquired the satellite rights and Netflix has bagged the digital streaming rights. “The sound of that sound… For the first time in Indian telecasts Happy to announce that Sun TV is the satellite partner of Thalapathy 67," said the announcement post.

Netflix India also announced its latest acquisition on social media platforms. “Here’s the update you’ve been waiting for! It is time to cue the beat and start the celebrations because Thalapathy is on his way! Thalapathy 67 is coming to Netflix as a post-theatrical release, and we’re literally jumping!" the caption of the Netflix post said.

Meanwhile, the makers of Thalapathy 67 have released the title of the film. The movie has been titled Leo. The title was revealed at 5 pm on Friday.

Notably, actor Vijay was seen posing with blood in his hands, hinting that the film is going to be a unique experience for his fans.

Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead in the film. The makers have also announced the rest of the cast including Sanjay Dutt who will be essaying the role of the lead antagonist. As per reports, filmmakers Gautham Menon and Mysskin have also been roped in along with senior actor Arjun Sarja.

