OTT Platforms to Make an Entry Into International Film Festival of India

The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held in Goa from November 20 – 28, 2021.
The 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFF) will have OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video participating for the first time.

Marya Shakil| News18.com
Updated: October 22, 2021, 08:28 IST

While the Government maybe still looking at how to regulate the content of the OTT platforms, it has reached out to the streaming platforms to participate in 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. For the first time in its 5-decade journey, International Film Festival of India will be witnessing the entry of Over the top (OTT platform) players. Sources in the information and broadcasting ministry tell News18 that Covid times redefined the movie watching space with OTT emerging as the prime platforms for the consumers of cinema and series. Estimates suggest that the pandemic meant that they were the chosen platform over the traditional mediums, making them the bigger revenue getter, too.

Sources say that the government has received overwhelming support from top platforms, from Netflix to Amazon Prime Video. Netflix has proposed the India premiere of world renowned film The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion. The film had its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, where Jane Campion won the Silver Lion for Best Direction. The OTT giant has also proposed to organize a preview of Episode 1 of ‘Aranyak’, as well as ‘In Conversation’ with key talent from the series. Aranyak is an upcoming crime thriller series starring Raveena Tandon, Ashutosh Rana and others. Recently, the streaming platform’s CEO Reed Hastings had a meeting with I&B minister Anurag Thakur during his India visit.

Amazon Prime Video, which ran into controversy over its series Tandav, which had forced the makers to issue an apology and also make changes in the script, will be participating, too. Stars of their critically acclaimed series The Family Man - Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni - have confirmed to attend the inaugural ceremony. The makers of The Family Man, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, will be hosting a masterclass as well.

ZEE5’s Break Point, the popular documentary series on Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, is being specially curated for IFFI. Other streaming platforms too have shown keenness to showcase their web series. I&B minister Anurag Singh Thakur, while making announcements for this new entry of IFFI, said that “wide variety of stories make India a content subcontinent."

first published: October 22, 2021, 08:26 IST