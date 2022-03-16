OTT Rights For Karthi's Sardar Sealed For Rs 20 Crore

Actor Karthi is currently busy shooting for the spy-thriller Sardar helmed by PS Mithran. The film also stars Raashi Khanna in the lead role. A couple of days ago, the actor shared a picture from behind the scenes of a shooting spot, announcing that the final schedule of the film is underway in Chennai. Now, another piece of news related to Sardar has created a buzz on the internet.

According to reports, Sardar will soon be premiered on OTT post its release in theatres, later this year. The OTT rights for the film has now been acquired by a Tamil digital streamer, which has recently entered the OTT game. It is said that Aga Tamil ODT has bagged the post-release OTT rights for about Rs 20 crore.

Sardar is currently gearing up for its theatrical release, apart from the shooting of certain parts, it is now under full swing on its technical work. In the film, actor Karthi will be seen in a dual role. He will be sporting two different looks – one of an elder man and the other of a young man. Apart from Karthi and Raashi, the movie also has Simran, Rajisha Vijayan, Munishkanth in pivotal roles. The music of Sardar has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Meanwhile, Karthi also has Viruman in the pipeline. Last year, in December the actor, through a Twitter post, had announced that the cast and crew have wrapped shooting for the project.

The film features Karthi as the male lead and it also marks the debut of Aditi Shankar as a leading lady. Aditi is the daughter of ace director Shankar. Helmed by Muthaiya, the film began shooting for film in September in Tamil Nadu’s Theni and Chennai districts. Viruman marks the second collaboration of director Muthaiya and actor Karthi. They last teamed up for Komban wherein Karthi starred opposite Lakshmi Menon. The makers of Viruman are expecting that the film will be a blockbuster at the box office.

