OTTplay Awards 2022: Aishwarya Lekshmi Bags Emerging Star Award

The inaugural OTTplay Awards and Conclave 2022 were announced on Saturday (September 10) in Mumbai. At the first-ever pan-India OTT awards, Aishwarya Lekshmi bagged the trophy for Emerging OTT Star (Female). At the ceremony, the award was presented by acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith.

Aishwarya received the award for her exemplary performance in Kaanekkaane. She has thanked the organisers for the recognition and referred to Kaanekkaane as “a very important film in my career." The 2021 film, directed by Manu Ashokan, marked Aishwarya’s first release after the COVID-19 pandemic. “After being jobless for seven months, I got an opportunity to be back in front of the camera. I understood why I was acting in the first place," shared the actress in her winning speech.

Aishwarya Lekshmi also posted a picture from the awards night on Instagram. Along with sharing the picture, she also penned a heartfelt note, which read – “Honoured and beyond Grateful to receive this award from director par excellence, and an exceptional human being, PA. Ranjith sir and extremely Happy to share it with rockstar performer Dushara Vijayan. Mariamma was ma’am! Thankyou OTTplay awards 2022 for the recognition. It was a wonderful, all-inclusive (being the operative word) evening and here is hoping that I get to be a part of many more of them. Special love to my amazing Kaanekkaane team for being the reason for it all."

In the film, Aishwarya played the role of Sneha George, an independent woman who gets into a relationship with a married man and later marries him after his wife’s death.

Aishwarya Lekshmi was last seen in Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram and Richard Antony’s short film in the anthology titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai: Vidiyaadha, which is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The 32-year-old actress will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu movie Ammu. The film is also slated for direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

