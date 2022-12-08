Ottu Star Eesha Rebba Looks Elegant In This Ethereal Kanjivaram Saree

Eesha Rebba is a celebrated actress in the Telugu film industry. In addition to being a talented actress, she is also a fashion icon for many social media users. Be it sporting western attire or rocking a desi avatar, Eesha can pull off any outfit like a quintessential fashionista. And, her Instagram handle is a testament to the same.

The Ottu actress recently inaugurated a clothing store, named Kasam Fashions, in Jammikunta, Telangana. A couple of days ago, Eesha Rebba posted a streak of pictures from the inaugural ceremony to give fans a sneak peek into the event. In the pictures, she donned a printed green Kanjivaram saree with a red border. The 32-year-old paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse.

Eesha complemented her saree with a pearl-encrusted, multi-colour choker and statement earrings. A no-makeup makeup look with a side-parted hairdo left open in soft curls complemented her effortless look.

Check out Eesha Rebba’s Instagram posts below:

After marking her debut in the 2012 film Life Is Beautiful, Eesha Rebba went on to star in several popular films, including Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha, Bandipotu, Oyee, Ami Thumi, Darsakudu, and Awe. She recently made her Malayalam debut with Fellini TP’s action thriller film Ottu, which was also released in the Tamil language under the title Rendagam.

Eesha even made a special appearance in the Kollywood film Nitham Oru Vaanam. The Ashok Selvan-starrer opened in theatres on November 4. Up next, the actress has Aayiram Jenmangal, written and directed by Ezhil, in her kitty. Besides her, the upcoming horror comedy film stars GV Prakash Kumar, Nikesha Patel, Sakshi Agarwal, Venba and Sathish in pivotal roles.

