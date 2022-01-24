Our Beloved Summer Finale: Could BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Appear On Choi Woo-shik's Show?

Adult relationships are complicated. While love is an integral part of it, the relationship is impacted due to insecurities and trauma as well. It is these complicated emotions that Our Beloved Summer has attempted to portray on the small screen with the help of Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi. Playing the poles apart Choi Ung and Kook Yeon-soo, respectively, the actors have kept fans hooked to the show for seven weeks.

While their chemistry has played a vital part in the show’s success, Our Beloved Summer has also received love for its OST. Songs such as Drawer, Home and The Giving Tree have found a spot in every playlist. However, Christmas Tree by BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) has a special spot among fans. With a teaser debuting in the first episode, the song was released on Christmas Eve and has been breaking records.

While snippets of the song appear a few times on the show, it was first played by Choi Ung in the first episode when he sat down to sketch a building. The artist is seen placing the record titled ‘Our Summer’ with the name Christmas Tree seen underneath it in the traditional gramophone and enjoying the track while he is working. However, the singer’s identity is not revealed on the show.

This has us thinking, what if Kim Taehyung would surprise fans with a cameo. Now, now, before you jump to conclusions, we know that there have been no such announcements from the show nor HYBE. But if Our Beloved Summer wanted to, they could have introduced Taehyung as a fictional singer who meets Choi Ung, a fan of his work. Another way that the makers could include the singer is through NJ. The makers also had a chance to show the music idol, played by Roh Jeong-eui, collaborating with the Christmas Tree singer on the show.

Wouldn’t that be a moment to remember! A mini-Wooga Squad reunion on screen. It is to see if our theories do come true or if our dreams are shattered in the finale. Our Beloved Summer will premiere its 15th and 16th episodes on Monday and Tuesday, on Netflix.

