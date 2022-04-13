Our Blues: Ahead of BTS' Jimin's OST, Mochi, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook Get Epic Nods In K-drama

The highly-anticipated K-drama Our Blues premiered over the weekend. The series replaced Twenty-Five Twenty-One’s time slot on tvN. The show has ARMYs’ attention for the makers had announced that BTS singer Jimin has sung an OST for the series, marking his first OST since his debut as a BTS member. While fans are excited for the song to release, BTS fans watching the show on Saturday were taken by surprise when they spotted nods to other BTS members — Suga, J-Hope, Jimin V and Jungkook.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead:

Advertisement

The first episode revolved around Choi Han-su (Cha Seung-won) and Jung Eun-hui (Lee Jung-eun). The characters, who were friends in school, reunite after several years on Jeju Island. Eun-hui even reveals that he was her first love. In the last few scenes of the episode, Eun-hui, speaking with fellow resident Lee Yeong-ok (Han Ji-min), gleefully narrates an incident in which Han-su defends her against a group of boys on the bus.

The episode goes back in time and shows a young Han-su and Eun-hui on board a bus with a group of boys teasing her for a pig she was carrying to school. While the scene shows how Eun-hui was attracted to Han-su after he yelled at the group for their act, several BTS fans watching the show noticed that a few boys from the group were named after BTS members Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook’s real names.

Several BTS fans noticed name tags of Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook pinned to the school boys’ shirts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last month, via Soompi, a source of the production company in charge of the song — Yamyam Entertainment — confirmed the news of Jimin’s OST. “Jimin will be participating as an OST singer for tvN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama ‘Our Blues.’ Since world-class group BTS’s Jimin will be joining us, we will energize the drama with a masterpiece OST song that harmonizes well with the flow of the story," the insider said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.