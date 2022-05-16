Our Blues Ep 11-12 Review: Lee Jung-Eun Meets Friend Uhm Jung-Hwa; Kim Woo-Bin, Han Ji-Min Come Close

After resolving the pregnancy crisis of teenagers Bang Young-joo and Jung Hyun, the current episodes of the ongoing K-drama Our Blues is focusing on the tracks of Lee Dong-seok (Lee Byung-hun), Seon-Ah (Shin Min-a), Captain Park Jeong-joon (Kim Woo-bin) and Lee Young-ok (Han Ji-min). While the 11th episode revolved mainly around them, the 12th episode also introduced actress Uhm Jung-hwa as Go Mi-ran, a rich socialite with three divorces and Eun-hee (Lee Jung-eun’s) childhood best friend.

The 11th episode begins with Seon-Ah and Dong-seok bonding with each other. The former has lost custody of her son but is trying to get back on her feet with the latter’s help. She is, however, a bit more optimistic this time, as she tells her estranged husband Tae-hoon that she will file for an appeal once her son starts to miss her and need her as much as she needs him. Her husband reassures her that when this day comes, he will happily let her raise him. Despite trying to find happiness, she has a tough time battling her depression.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Jeong-joon and Young-ok are growing closer to each other. They have a small trip planned and spend the night together. So many episodes into the series, we are still unclear about Young-ok’s past. She constantly receives calls from an unknown person which has convinced the elderlies of Jeju island and the haenyeos (female divers of the island) that she either has a man or a child on the mainland. Jeong-joon is not moved by these rumours as he trusts her. However, in her absence, he receives her call but does not get an answer from the opposite side. Young-ok tells him that her parents are painters but they burnt all their paintings when she and ‘Disaster’ were born. She never clarified who or what ‘Disaster’ is. However, she tells her boyfriend that she is aware of all the rumours and the calls she keeps getting is neither from a man nor from a child. This makes Jeong-joon happy, who says that he can deal with whoever that person is. Following their conversation, they end up spending the night together.

The next day, Yeong-ok, who is already in the bad books of the haenyeos for her stubborn behaviour, gets stuck while harvesting abalone underwater and had a near-death experience. The elderlies take a risk to save her and tired of her stubbornness, they decide that she is no longer going to work with them. Yeong-ok has a private conversation with the leader of the haenyeos who confront her for lying about her parents. It is then she reveals that her parents are dead and they had to juggle between two professions to make ends meet. Earlier, no one asked her whether they were alive so she only told them what they wanted to know. But this is the first time she opens up about her life but the rest of their conversation is kept hidden from the viewers.

Advertisement

The 12th episode introduces Mi-ran as Eun-hee’s childhood best friend. She is divorced three times and was supposed to be with her daughter from her first marriage for her graduation. Her trip with her got cancelled and she returned to Jeju to meet her childhood friends. While they appear as inseparable, as the episode progress, we get to see that Eun-hee was humiliated a lot of times by Mi-ran.

Advertisement

Her story had taken a back seat after the first couple of episodes. Till now, she was a background, but an important character in other people’s stories. With Mi-Ran’s entry, Eun-hee’s track is again under the spotlight. Going by the relationships she has had, be it love or friendship, it always resulted in her heartbreak. Her first love Choi Han-soo had come back to her for money and Mi-ran, calls Eun-hee her best friend and doormat in the same breath.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see her character arch going forward as all her bonds and relationships till now seem to be based on some selfish motive.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a’s character’s battle with depression is encouraging to see as the makers don’t shy away while addressing the elephant in the room. Talking of the elephant in the room, Our Blues also stands out for normalising teen pregnancy and letting the teenagers have a happy ending, till now. The show doesn’t make its characters suffer unnecessarily just to prove a point.

Our Blues is streaming on Netflix.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.