Our Blues Teaser: Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-ah, Kim Woo-bin's K-drama Reminds Fans Of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

The teaser of Our Blues was released on Friday and it teases a slice-of-life drama that will revolve around the residents of Jeju Island. The new K-drama stars Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-ah, Kim Woo-bin and Han Ji-min, among others. As reported by Soompi, Lee Byung-hun will be seen playing the role of Lee Dong-suk who was born and raised on the island and sells trucks for a living. Shin Min-ah, much like a character in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, will be seen playing an outsider who moves into the town.

However, she comes bearing a deep dark secret. On the other hand, Han Ji-min will be essaying the role of Lee Young-ok, a rookie diver harvesting sea life. There is a sense of mystery around her, with many rumours associated with her. Finally, Kim Woo-bin plays the role of Captain Park Jung-joon who falls for Lee Young-ok in the show.

Advertisement

The teaser has reminded fans of the hit 2021 K-drama show Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Starring Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-ah, the show was also set on an island and revolved around the stories and secrets of the characters there. “Our blues trailer is giving me hometown cha cha cha vibes, can’t wait," a fan tweeted. “Our blues is basically hometown cha cha cha part 2 and I’m here for it," added another.

Advertisement

Besides Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-ah, Kim Woo-bin and Han Ji-min, Our Blues also stars Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun and Uhm Jung-hwa. Last year, speaking in an interview, Shin Min-ah had said that Our Blues is different from the shows she’s previously done. Speaking with Elle Korea, translated by Soompi, Shin Min-ah said, “I’m filming ‘Our Blues,’ and I think I will be able to show fans a different performance from my previous work. I’m really focused and excited these days. The rich stories portrayed by various actors will comfort viewers a lot."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.