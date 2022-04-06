This Highly Anticipated K-Drama Will Replace Twenty-Five Twenty-One This Weekend

A sense of void has taken over our lives since Twenty-Five Twenty-One came to an end. The hit K-drama, starring Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri, became one of the most popular series across the country with fans invested in knowing how it would end. Although fans are still divided over the ending, everyone agrees they will miss the show. While fans find ways to fill the void, tvN is offering a new show that could help fans move on from Twenty-Five Twenty-One. The channel is all set to release its new show Our Blues, which has filled Twenty-Five Twenty-One’s slot on the channel.

Our Blues stars an array of actors and is one of the most anticipated series this summer. Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-ah, Kim Woo-bin and Han Ji-min, among others, have been roped in to play prominent characters in a show that is set on the fictional lives of residents of Jeju Island. The teasers and trailers have been released, giving a glimpse of the slice-of-life drama. The series will reportedly feature 20 episodes.

In Our Blues, Lee Byung-hun plays the role of Lee Dong-suk who was born and raised on the island and sells trucks for a living. Shin Min-ah is making her comeback after 2021’s hit series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha with Our Blues and will be seen playing the role of an outsider who moves into the town. She brings with her a deep dark secret that is bound to play a crucial role in the storytelling.

Han Ji-min has been roped in to play Lee Young-ok, a rookie diver harvesting sea life around whom a sense of mystery revolves. Finally, Kim Woo-bin will also make a highly-anticipated comeback with the show, playing the role of Captain Park Jung-joon who falls for Lee Young-ok.

Our Blues will also have ARMYs’ attention for the series will feature BTS singer Jimin’s OST. This is the first time that the singer has lent his voice for a K-drama OST. According to Soompi, Our Blues will be aired on tvN at 9:10 pm KST. The show, like Twenty-Five Twenty-One, will be streamed on Netflix.

