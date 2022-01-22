‘Our life in Danger’: Lagira Zhala Ji Fame Nitish Chavan’s Instagram Post Shocks Fans

Marathi Actor Nitish Chavan, known for his role in Lagira Zhala Ji, has shared a post on Instagram which has left his fans worried. In a post the actor said, “We ran away and got married , our life in danger." In the photo shared by Nitish, the actor is seen holding a white placard on which the message is written.

The caption of the post read, “I haven’t mentioned my relationship on social media so far, because there was and still is opposition from family. So we had to make that decision. We ran away and got married yesterday. I didn’t really want to say this in front of everyone but since then I have been receiving frequent threats from her house, so I have to say this."

In this post he has tagged Manasi Bhawalkar. Nitish has sought help and support of his fans citing threat to his life. After the post his fans are speculating what could have happened with the actress. While many are showing genuine concern, a few think that this could be a stunt by the actor for his upcoming project.

Many users on Instagram think that this is just a promotional post for his new serial, as they are speculating that there is a chance of Nitish and Manasi working together on a new project. Apart from this, there are some fans who think that they both have married each other secretly.

Recently, Nitish was in news after his photo went viral following the death of his Lagira Zhala Ji co-star Dnyanesh Mane in a car accident and condolence messages poured in for the actor on social media. Many fans started sharing Nitish Chavan’s photo with condolence messages.

