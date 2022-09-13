Our Words 'Edited and Butchered', Say Thallumala Subtitle Artists on Netflix Version

Anju and Shyam Narayanan TK, the subtitle artists of Thallumala, have expressed their displeasure with Netflix over editing their words without their consent or approval in the OTT version of the film. The film that was released last month premiered on Netflix a few days ago. The team that worked on its English subtitles said that what was published was a “substantially edited, watered-down, butchered version" of the subtitles.

They have issued an official statement and also shared it on social media. The statement reads, “The English subtitles of Thallumaala, which we delivered to the Netflix team, were reviewed line-by-line and approved by the creative director and one of the writers, Mr Muhsin Parari. However, we are deeply saddened to inform you that the current subtitles published on Netflix are substantially edited, watered-down, butchered versions of our work."

“Several nuances we included in the subtitles are missing. Especially the songs! They’ve heavily toned down the songs’ subtitles to their literal meanings and made them soulless. Subtitling, being a creative work, must consider the culture, humour, connotations and local nuances of both the source and target languages. Moreover, we find it unfair and unethical to edit the subtitles without the consent of the subtitle artist/writer/director. We kindly request Netflix and other OTT platforms to abstain from doing this," concludes the statement.

The post is going viral, and everyone is showing their displeasure. Muhsin Parari, who has written the film with Ashraf Hamza, has also shared the note on social media.

Thallumaala, with Kalyani Priyadarshan and Tovino Thomas in the lead, became a huge hit after it was released in the theatres last month. The film has been directed by Khalid Rahman and the script has been written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza.

