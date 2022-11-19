'Overwhelmed With Joy': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Heartfelt Note On The Success Of Yashoda

One of the much-awaited films Yashoda, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has hit the theatres and fans are loving every bit of it. From the trailer release to the film, everything has been on point. And without any doubt, Samantha is overjoyed with the success of her action thriller film.

Sharing her emotions, she posted a heartfelt note on Twitter and said, “Dear audience, your appreciation, and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for."

Advertisement

Further, she mentioned, “I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda has put in was all worth it! I am on cloud Nine."

That’s not only it, she again added, “I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who was involved with the making of Yashoda. I would like to especially thank the producer, Krishna Prasad Garu, for trusting me with this project. And I am also grateful to the directors, Hari and Harish, with whom it has been an absolute pleasure to work with. To my dearest co-actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar garu, Unni Mukundan garu and to rest of the amazing cast, it was wonderful collaborating and working with you as well. Humbled and ever grateful. With Love, Samantha."

Yashoda, written and directed by Hari-Harish, stars Samantha in the titular role, as well as Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, and Murali Sharma. Mani Sharma composed the film’s music, while Sukumar was in charge of cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh was in charge of editing.

Read all the Latest Movies News here