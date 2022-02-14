Home » News » Movies » Owner of Chennai's Famous Kasi Theatre Dies

Owner of Chennai's Famous Kasi Theatre Dies

Condolences are pouring in from all quarters.


Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: February 14, 2022, 17:09 IST

SP Palaniappan, the owner of Chennai’s famous Kasi Theatre, has passed away. The death of Palaniappan has left the city in mourning.

The Kasi theatre revolutionised the way people watched the movies in the city, and there’s hardly a person who doesn’t know about Palaniappan and his cinema hall. On many occasions, the lead actors of films have come down to the hall to watch the movies with their fans.

The Kasi theatre has enthralled generations, and it’s such an iconic place that the traffic on the Ekkaduthangal Road often comes to a complete standstill when a movie of a leading actor like Rajinikanth or Thalapathy Vijay films premieres. Fans flock to see the first day screenings at the Kasi theatre, and several stars consider it a blessing.

Often, a group of fans would arrive with banners, posters, cut-outs of their favourite stars, and drums. Recently, the theatre had undergone a revamp and was fitted with a Dolby Digital sound system.

Condolences are pouring in from all quarters. Celebrities and ordinary fans alike are expressing grief over the passing of Palaniappan, known as manners and kind human to everyone.

first published: February 14, 2022, 17:07 IST