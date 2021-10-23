‘Oye Oye Girl’ Sonam: Unknown Facts About Tridev Fame Actress

Actress Sonam aka Bakhtawar Khan, who took Bollywood by storm with her bold and beautiful look in several movies in the 1990s still has a fan following even after exiting the film industry. The actress rose to fame only at the age of 17, for her performance in the Tirchi Topiwale song of the 1989 film Tridev. The actress had already made her mark for her performance in Yash Chopra’s 1988 movie Vijay starring big actors like Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, and Hema Malini. It was Sonam’s debut Hindi movie. Her screen name Sonam was given to her by Yash Chopra.

The actress gained much popularity in her career but she suddenly disappeared from the industry in late 1990s.

In the early 90s, Sonam was one of the rare female actors who were ready to wear a bikini. She was seen as a sex symbol. This actress caught everyone’s attention by giving a bold scene in the movie Mitti Aur Sona. The movie was so popular that people lined up outside the theaters to watch it.

Sonam married director Rajiv Rai when she was just eighteen years old and decided to quit the film industry. In her career in the film industry from 1988 to 1994, the actress appeared in more than 30 movies.

In May 1993, Sonam gave birth to son Gaurav Rai. According to the reports, in 1997, Sonam and Rajiv had to leave India due to underworld threat.

Moreover, Rajiv and Sonam were reportedly living separately since 2001 and ended their 25 years of Marriage in 2016. A few years back, Sonam came back to India and then in 2017 she got married to a Puducherry-based businessman Dr Murali Poduval.

