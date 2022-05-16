Pa Ranjith Confirms Collaboration With Kamal Haasan At Vikram Audio Launch

The audio of Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram was launched at a star-studded event in Chennai’s Nehru Stadium on Sunday. The cast and crew of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial were in attendance. Apart from the team Vikram, the event was also graced by some of the biggest names of Tamil cinema, including Silambarasan TR, Pa Ranjith, and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The evening also bore some great news for Kamal Haasan and Pa Ranjith fans. A collaboration between the duo had been speculated about for a long time, and it was finally confirmed by the director himself. Ranjith said that he will be working with Kamal on a project soon.

Ranjith stated that it was a long-time dream for him to work with Kamal and that too with the story set in the Madurai backdrop. He added that Kamal’s Virumaandi is one of his all-time favourite films. He also humorously hinted that the Ulaganayagan could wear a coat and suit in his film.

While Madurai films are generally known for their rural setup with the actors donning the traditional veshti-sattai, Ranjith said, “It is not just the veshti-sattai Kamal that I’d be writing, it could also be a suited-up version." Ranjith has also expressed his desire of directing Silambarasan in a film.

On June 3rd, Kamal’s film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, will be released worldwide. Meanwhile, Ranjith is working on the post-production of his romantic comedy Natchathiram Nagargirathu, which stars Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan.

He will next direct Chiyaan 61/Maidaanam, starring Vikram and produced by GVP and Gnanavelraja under his Studio Green label. With less than 20 days left for the release, the makers are promoting the film massively. Last week, the song Pathala Pathala from the album of the movie was released, which was crooned by Kamal Haasan himself.

