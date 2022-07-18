Pa Ranjith Has Some Exciting Details About His Next With Kamal Haasan

In May this year, News18 reported that Pa Ranjith will be joining hands with Kamal Haasan after completing his current film with Chiyaan Vikram. Earlier, during the announcement, Ranjith stated that it was a long-time dream for him to work with Kamal, and that too with the story set in the Madurai backdrop. Now, the ace filmmaker, in a recent interview, shared some more updates on the proposed project.

The director said that he has a basic idea about the Kamal Haasan film, which is set in the backdrop of Madurai. He will soon prepare the entire script of this untitled drama and will narrate it to the actor.

Coming to Pa Ranjith’s tentatively titled #Chiyaan61, the film went on floors last Saturday with a puja ceremony in Chennai. The puja was attended by the entire cast and crew.

Said to be a period-action drama, the film is produced by Studio Green. GV Prakash has been roped in to compose the music for this untitled film. More details about the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Additionally, it is known that the film revolves around a thread of incidents that took place in KGF in the 19th century. Set in the pre-independence era, the film is being made on a grand budget and will be shot in 3D. Moreover, the makers will also shoot some portions of the project in KGF.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest outing Vikram, is likely to start working on his next with filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan. An official announcement regarding the project is expected to be released soon.

