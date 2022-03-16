Pa Ranjith Is Looking For Actors For His Upcoming Film? Here Is How You Can Apply

If you are also a fan of the director and producer Pa Ranjith and wish to work in any of his films, here is a good opportunity coming your way. The actor has recently announced that he is looking for actors to star in his next release.

Ranjith is directing and producing several films on behalf of his Neelam Productions. He has used his projects as a medium to portray the lives of marginalised people and also questions the violence of power. Films like Pariyeram Perumal and Writer, which Ranjit produced, earned praise from the critics as well as the audience.For the upcoming project, Ranjith’s Neelam Productions has joined hands with Balloon Pictures.

Here are the vacancies for the film:

Child star (female) – 3 -11 years

Child star (male) – 3-7 years

Actor (male) – 15 – 45 years

Actor (male) – 45 – 75 years

Actor (female) – 15 – 45 years

Actor (female) – 45 – 60 years

In case you are interested in acting, they can send their past experiences along with photos and videos to castingforbr@gmail.com.

As far as Ranjith is concerned, before entering the Tamil film industry, actor-director had watched his people on screen — the lumpens, the goons, the drunks, and the village idiots. When Ranjith did set his foot in the industry, back in 2006, he was asked to not speak of his background, identity, and above all the fact that he is Dalit. Though Ranjith agreed to the norms, on the inside he was enraged by the stereotypes and the misrepresentation, which further pushed him into the director’s chair.

Ranjith, after over 10 years and 5 films, is known for his searing depiction of caste oppression in daily life. The 2018 film Kaala, which starred superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, featured the actor taking on a powerful upper caste villain to protect land rights.

