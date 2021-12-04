Pa Ranjith Produced Writer Starring Samuthirakani To Be Released On December 24

The disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted the production of many films across the country and several movies were released on OTT platforms. However, with the reopening of the theatres the filmmakers and production houses are announcing dates for the theatrical release of their films. Well known Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith has now announced the theatrical release date of his upcoming film Writer. He has announced that Writer starring actor-director Samuthirakani in lead role will hit the cinema screens on December 24, a day before the Christmas Day.

The film will see actor Samuthirakani of Kaala fame in the role of a writer at a police station. The film also stars Hari Krishnan, Lizzie Antony and Maheshwari in important roles. The film is reportedly a crime thriller. The story of the film revolves around an honest writer in a corrupt police administration environment.

The film is directed by Franklin Jacob and it has been jointly bankrolled by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions, Golden Ratio Films, Little Red Car and Jetty Productions. Earlier, director Pa Ranjith produced Pariyerum Perumal and Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu. Announcing the release date, he appealed to his fans saying, “Looking forward to your support."

Writer has received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board. Govind Vasantha has composed the music of the film. Earlier in April, the makers released the first look posters of Writer in which Samuthirakani is seen dressed in a khaki uniform. Sharing the poster, producer Pa.Ranjith said the writer would “rewrite the finished pages of humble persons who fall prey to those on an endless quest for power."

The makers have decided to release the film on December 24 expecting a huge crowd at the theatres during Christmas and New Year week.

