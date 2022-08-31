Pa Ranjith’s ‘Fabulous’ Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Wows Twitter

Tamil director Pa Ranjith’s much-awaited next entry Natchathiram Nagargiradhu hit theatres on August 31 to wide acclaim. Ranjith’s work focuses on topics like sexuality, casteism, and the meaning of love. The movie features Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in the lead roles of Iniyan and Rene. The film debuted on the silver screen on the same date as Vikram’s Cobra, which opened to middling reviews.

Pa Ranjith has made a name for himself for his visionary filmmaking. His last film Sarpatta Parambarai with boxing as its backdrop packed quite a punch. Fans and critics alike have gushed over Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, especially the storytelling and the plot.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Advertisement

“It’s a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred," director Anurag Kashyap posted on Instagram. “This is his most personal work and my favourite Pa Ranjith film. He is his most vulnerable and naked in this film. Special mention for all the wonderful actors and the music and the cinematographer and the editor and the whole crew," Kashyap added.

Many viewers and critics praised the portrayal and characterisation of Rene, a Dalit woman. “In a century-long history of Indian cinema, here is an Ambedkarite Dalit Women (sic) character as a protagonist! Take the (sic) bow (amongst many things) for the characterisation of Rene and (sic) nuances in it!," said one user.

Advertisement

Viewers highlighted the message about love and politics, which Ranjith deconstructs and highlights. “Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is like Pa Ranjith laughing - there were many scenes whenever (sic) the characters laugh at political love, casteist’s (sic) ideologies and myths - I saw Ranjith on their faces!!" added another user.

“Fabulous! Topical timely well-executed film Ranjith Pa on caste, class, gender, sexuality and break the Tamil movie stereotype about romantic love," wrote movie columnist Sreedhar Pillai

Advertisement

Here are some more reactions:

Along with Jayaram and Vijayan, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu also stars Harikrishnan, Vinod, Subatra, Robert, and Sabir in secondary roles. Thenma composed music for this movie while AK Kumar was the person behind the impressive cinematography. The movie was edited by Selva RK. The movie is produced by Vignesh Sundaresan, Manoj Leonel Johson, and Ranjith himself through Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here